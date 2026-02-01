IT stock Blue Cloud Softech Solutions jumps 15% ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech. Do you own?

IT stock Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price jumped as much as 14.85% to ₹20.50 apiece in a special trading session on Sunday, February 1, due to Nirmala Sitharaman's budget announcement.

The small-cap IT stock rallied for the second consecutive day after the company announced the deployment of Access Genie AIoT Video Analytics Platform at Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Care Trust (RAHCT) Dialysis Centre.

In an exchange filing, the company announced the successful design, implementation, and deployment of its flagship AccessGenie AIoT Video Analytics Platform at the Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Care Trust (RAHCT) Dialysis Centre, operating under PPP mode at Area Hospital, Hyderabad.

RAHCT has formally certified the completion and operational readiness of the system after evaluating it across functional, security, and performance parameters, the company added.

“The successful deployment of the AccessGenie AIoT Video Analytics Platform reflects BCSSL’s strong commitment to socially responsible innovation and the delivery of cost-effective, technology-driven healthcare solutions for the Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, Government of Telangana,” said Mr. Tejesh Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited.

The company further said that RAHCT has officially confirmed that the AccessGenie AIoT Video Analytics Platform has successfully surpassed all functional, operational, and security benchmarks during the evaluation process.

The deployment at the Kondapur centre demonstrates the company’s ability to deliver advanced, integrated solutions tailored to the critical needs of healthcare facilities operating under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price trend The IT stock has rallied over 17.47% in the past five session, however, has declined over 2% in a month.

Zooming out further, Blue Cloud Softech share price has shed 38.68% in last six months and 46% in a year.

However, the small-cap IT stock has proven to be a multibagger stock by soaring over 324.08% in last five years.

The IT stock is listed only on BSE. Blue Cloud Softech shares hit a 52-week high of ₹42.50 apiece on February 6, 2025 and a 52-week low of ₹14.95 on April 17, 2025.

