IT stock declares highest ever dividend of ₹28 per share, buy post Q3 results?4 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 05:31 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹33,044.26 Cr, Persistent Systems is a large-cap IT company. IT business Persistent Systems stated that its board also approved the payment of an interim dividend of ₹28 per share for the financial year 2022–23. This is the highest-ever dividend that the company has declared to date since its listing on 06-04-2010. Friday, January 27, 2023 has been fixed as the record date for the purpose of dividend, and it will be paid to the Members by Monday, February 6, 2023.
