IT stock declares 12 per share interim dividend, PAT rises 136% QoQ in Q2

IT stock declares ₹12 per share interim dividend, PAT rises 136% QoQ in Q22 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2022, 06:03 PM IST
Sasken Technologies Ltd., an IT software firm with a market valuation of Rs. 1,183.60 crore, is a small-cap company. Sasken is an expert in product engineering and digital transformation, serving top companies worldwide in the semiconductor, automotive, industrials, smart devices & wearables, enterprise-grade devices, satcom, and transportation sectors. While declaring its Q2 results the Board of Directors has also announced an interim dividend of ₹12 per share.