IT stock declares 12 per share interim dividend, PAT rises 136% QoQ in Q2

Sasken Technologies Ltd declared a net profit of ₹35.9 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹15.20 Cr in the quarter that ended June which implies a QoQ growth of 136%. The company declares a revenue of ₹120 Cr Vs ₹101.3 Cr in Q1FY23 which represents a QoQ growth of 18.5%. The company's EBIT margin stood at 23.6% in Q2 Vs 25.6% in Q1 and EBIT was up 9.7% QoQ at ₹28.4 Cr Vs ₹25.9 Cr in the quarter ended June. The company declared a profit before tax (PBT) of ₹44.07 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹20.23 Cr in the quarter that ended June which represents a QoQ growth of 117%.

