IT stock declares ₹20 per share dividend, PAT rises 22% YoY in Q2FY232 min read . Updated: 29 Oct 2022, 05:45 PM IST
- Allsec Technologies Ltd. is an IT-related local firm with a market worth of Rs. 798.03 crore.
Allsec Technologies Ltd. is an IT-related local firm with a market worth of Rs. 798.03 crore. Allsec is a market pioneer in outsourcing solutions and provides services for robust business transformation. The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs. 20 per share in addition to its Q2 financial performance.