IT stock declares 20 per share dividend, PAT rises 22% YoY in Q2FY23

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held today, October, 28, 2022 (Friday) inter-alia, has Declared an Interim Dividend at Rs. 20/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2022-23. The Record Date for the purpose of payment of the Interim Dividend is fixed as Monday, November 7, 2022. The Interim Dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, through electronic mode or by dividend warrants, as applicable."