IT stock declares whopping dividend of ₹225 per share: Do you own?3 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Oracle Financial Services Software is a large cap IT company recorded a market cap of ₹30,796.95 Cr during today's closing session.
Oracle Financial Services Software is a large cap IT company that recorded a market cap of ₹30,796.95 Cr during today's closing session. The stock closed at an upside gap of nearly 2% as it declares a whopping dividend of Rs. 225 per share for its eligible shareholders and revenue growth of 9% in FY23.
