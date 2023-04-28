IT stock declares whopping dividend of 225 per share: Do you own?

The company said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors have “approved an Interim Dividend for the financial year 2022-23 of Rs. 225/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 5/- each; fixed Tuesday, May 9, 2023 as the Record Date for the purpose of said Interim Dividend; decided that the Interim Dividend be paid on or before Thursday, May 25, 2023 to the Shareholders whose names appear on the list of members of the Company as at the close of business on Tuesday, May 9, 2023."