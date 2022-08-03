IT stock rallies as board to mull bonus shares issue next week

"This is to inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 inter-alia: 1. to approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. 2. to consider the proposal for issuance of bonus equity shares of the company," eClerx announced in an exchange filing on Tuesday.