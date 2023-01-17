IT stock ended on a red note as PAT drops 20% in Q3, 140% dividend declared

Mastek also informed stock exchanges by saying that “the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e. January 17, 2023, has considered and approved the allotment of 320,752 (three lakh twenty thousand seven hundred and fifty-two) Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 5 (Rupees Five) each fully paid up, at a price of Rs. 1,856 (Rupees one thousand eight hundred and fifty-six) per Equity Share including a premium of Rs. 1,851 (Rupees one thousand eight hundred and fifty-one) per share in dematerialised form as part consideration. Further, the Company is also in the process of discharging the balance consideration for the acquisition of 33,446 (thirty-three thousand four hundred and forty-six) CCPS of its Subsidiary, MESPL."