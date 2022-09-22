IT stock fixes record date for 1:10 stock split. Details here2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 08:30 AM IST
- Debt-free company will trade ex-split on Friday this week
Saksoft stock split: The board of directors of IT company, Saksoft Ltd has fixed record date for stock split. The board of debt-free company has fixed 26th September 2022 as record date for subdivision of company stocks. The digital service provider company has already approved and declared stock split in 1:10 ratio announcing subdivision of existing equity shares from one equity share of ₹10 each into 10 equity shares of ₹1 each.