IT stock fixes record date for 1:10 stock split. Details here

Commenting on the Q1FY23 results, Aditya Krishna, Chairman & Managing Director, Saksoft Limited, said: “We are pleased to share that we commenced this fiscal year on a strong note in the first quarter with a revenue growth of 6% sequential and 45% year over year. As we continue to focus on our ‘Inch wide Mile Deep’ philosophy, we are also proactively managing the costs. We have been successful in carving a larger share of IT spend from our customers – this is evidenced by revenues from our Top 20 customers increasing to 74% of our total revenues. Our efforts on growth and margins are all steered to reach our guidance of becoming a 100Mn $ company by 2025."