IT stock gains 620% in 3 years, record date fixed for share buyback of ₹35 Cr2 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 10:21 PM IST
Small-cap firm SoftSol India Ltd operates in the IT industry and has a market worth of ₹268.40 Cr. With its corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley, California, SoftSol is a specialist IT services company that was established in 1993. On November 14, 2022, the company approved a share buyback of ₹35 Cr at a price of ₹170 per share. The company's Board of Directors has declared the record date for assessing shareholders' eligibility for the same.
