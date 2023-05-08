IT stock Happiest Minds records 25% revenue growth in Q4, PAT rises 10%, Board declares dividend2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 05:45 PM IST
Mid-cap IT business Happiest Minds Technologies reported a market worth of ₹12,567.11 Cr during today's closing session.
Mid-cap IT business Happiest Minds Technologies reported a market worth of ₹12,567.11 Cr during today's closing session. With a 23.7% increase in revenue and a 26.2% EBITDA, the firm produced outstanding results for FY23.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×