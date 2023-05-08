IT stock Happiest Minds records 25% revenue growth in Q4, PAT rises 10%, Board declares dividend

Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman, said “I am pleased to announce that Happiest Minds has delivered outstanding results for FY23 with 23.7% revenue growth and 26.2% of EBITDA. We have missed our revenue growth target by 1.3% due to the right-shifting of some Q4 revenues. This has been more than compensated by delivering an EBITDA which exceeded the upper band of our guidance of 22 to 24%. In view of our strong business pipeline, we are planning a record people addition of 1,300. Accordingly, we are retaining our FY24 revenue guidance growth at 25%."