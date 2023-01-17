HCL Tech's record date for interim dividend this week. Details inside2 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 11:09 AM IST
- HCL Technologies declared an interim dividend of ₹10/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2022-23
Along with its third quarter earnings ended December 2022 for the current fiscal (Q3FY23), IT major HCL Technologies Ltd's board of directors also announced the declaration of an interim dividend of ₹10/- per equity share of ₹2/- each of the company for the Financial Year 2022-23.
