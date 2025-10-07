IT stock Hexaware Technologies dividend record date fast approaching. Do you own?

The record date for Hexaware Technologies second interim dividend is fast approaching, with the company setting October 10, 2025, as the date to determine shareholders eligible to receive a dividend of ₹5.75 (575%) per equity share on a face value of ₹1 per share for FY2025, as announced earlier this month.

Eligible shareholders will receive the dividend on October 18, 2025. Investors looking to benefit from this payout must ensure they own the stock before the record date. Under India’s T+1 settlement cycle, purchasing shares on or after the record date will not qualify for the dividend.

With a current market price of approximately ₹693 per share, Hexaware’s dividend yield stands at around 0.83%. Earlier in mid-April, the company had paid the first interim dividend of ₹5.75 per equity share.

Given Hexaware’s recent financial performance, including a 38% year-on-year profit increase in Q2FY25, this dividend may attract income-focused investors.

Shares show volatility post listing Hexaware Technologies was re-listed on Dalal Street in February 2025, opening at ₹745 per share on the NSE, a 5.2% premium to its IPO price of ₹708. In the months following, the stock witnessed heightened volatility, trading slightly lower than its issue price at ₹693 per share.

However, brokerage firms remain optimistic about Hexaware’s growth prospects. Global brokerage firm Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock in September with a ‘Buy’ rating and set a target price of ₹930, based on a 31x PE multiple, citing the company’s well-diversified business mix and quality metrics comparable to large IT firms.

Strong growth drivers to support future performance Jefferies highlighted that strong client additions/mining, platform-led legacy modernization, and expansion into new verticals and regions could support 10–15% CAGRs in constant currency revenues and EPS over CY25–27. The firm believes Hexaware’s superior quality and healthy growth justify its premium valuations.

Hexaware is a mid-sized IT services firm offering end-to-end IT solutions across four service lines and six industry verticals, with North America (74% of sales) and Banking & Financial Services (37% of revenues) being its key region and vertical. Its 13% revenue growth over the past five years has been driven equally by new client additions and expansion within existing client relationships.

