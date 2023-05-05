IT stock hit fresh 52-week-high after robust Q4 numbers, PAT rises 31% YoY, 100% dividend declared

“The Board has recommended, subject to approval of shareholders, final dividend of Rs. 3.75/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 5/- each and special dividend of Rs. 1.25/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023," said Datamatics Global Services in a stock exchange filing.

The company recorded a 30.91% rise in net profit to ₹59.72 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23 compared to ₹45.62 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. In comparison to the revenue of ₹313.30 crore in the March quarter of FY 22, revenue jumped by 32.9% year on year (YoY) to ₹416.28 crore in Q4FY23. EBIT, or earnings before interest and tax, grew by 78% YoY and 50% QoQ to Rs. 75.3 crore. EBIT margin climbed 462 bps QoQ at 18.1%.

On Wednesday, Alkermes, a worldwide biopharmaceutical firm creating cutting-edge medications in the disciplines of brain and cancer, and Datamatics, a global provider of digital technologies, operations, and experiences, entered into a strategic alliance. The partnership is focused on enhancing Alkermes’ patient support services for people prescribed Alkermes medicines, said Datamatics Global Services.

As part of this collaboration, Datamatics Global Services said it has deployed a remote patient coordinator service staffed with a team of individuals with healthcare experience to support patients in accessing their medicines and reminding them of their appointments.

Sandeep Arora, EVP and Head of Digital Experiences, Datamatics said, “It is a privilege to be associated with Alkermes and join them in their commitment towards uninterrupted and enhanced patient services. We continue to remain focused on ‘Humanizing the Digital’ and delivering experiences that are most sensitive and empathetic towards the needs of Alkermes’ patients. We are happy to be part of Alkermes’ expansion journey and look forward to a long-term partnership." He further added, “We at Datamatics have been helping clients globally by augmenting their support teams using customized process automation and AI/ML technology. We enable enterprises to go ‘Deep in Digital’ to improve their productivity, boost competitive advantage and deliver customer experience the way they want it."

The shares of Datamatics Global Services hit a fresh 52-week-high of ₹473 apiece during the afternoon deals and closed on the BSE at ₹440.85 apiece up by 7.49% from the previous close of ₹410.15. The stock touched a 52-week-low of ₹233.80 on (11/05/2022). During Q4FY23, Datamatics Global Services recorded a promoter shareholding of 70.91%, FIIs stake of 2.70% and a public stake of 26.39%.

