IT stock hits 52-week low after Q3 results. This brokerage gives 'buy' tag
- Despite reporting weak Q3 report, the IT company has managed to beat estimates on revenue generation front
Stock market today: After announcement of third quarter results for current fiscal on Thursday, Birlasoft shares witnessed heavy sell off pressure in early morning deals. Birlasoft share price today opened downside and hit ₹250.25 apiece within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today, which is new 52-week low of the It major. Comparing Birlasoft share price with its 52-week high of ₹501.60 per share that it made in April 2022, the IT stock is around 50 per cent down from its 52-week high. However, Emkay Global believes that the stock may bounce bank and go up to ₹325 apiece levels in long term, delivering around 30 per cent return to its shareholders in long term.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more