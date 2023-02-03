IT stock hits 52-week low after Q3 results. This brokerage gives 'buy' tag

Stock market today: After announcement of third quarter results for current fiscal on Thursday, Birlasoft shares witnessed heavy sell off pressure in early morning deals. Birlasoft share price today opened downside and hit ₹250.25 apiece within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today, which is new 52-week low of the It major. Comparing Birlasoft share price with its 52-week high of ₹501.60 per share that it made in April 2022, the IT stock is around 50 per cent down from its 52-week high. However, Emkay Global believes that the stock may bounce bank and go up to ₹325 apiece levels in long term, delivering around 30 per cent return to its shareholders in long term.

