IT stock backed by Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy to trade ex-dividend today. Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 08:39 AM IST
- Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy holds 0.93% stake in this Indian IT major
Dividend paying stock: Indian IT major Infosys Ltd that has investment from UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy is going to trade ex-dividend today. The board of directors of the company has fixed 28th October 2022 as record date for interim dividend payment for the financial year 2022-23. The company board of the dividend paying stock has already announced ₹16.50 per equity share interim dividend for its shareholders. As the interim dividend will be paid on ex-date basis, the stock is going to trade ex-dividend on 27th October 2022 i.e. today.