Dividend paying stock: Indian IT major Infosys Ltd that has investment from UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy is going to trade ex-dividend today. The board of directors of the company has fixed 28th October 2022 as record date for interim dividend payment for the financial year 2022-23. The company board of the dividend paying stock has already announced ₹16.50 per equity share interim dividend for its shareholders. As the interim dividend will be paid on ex-date basis, the stock is going to trade ex-dividend on 27th October 2022 i.e. today.

Informing Indian stock market indices about interim dividend record date, Infosys Ltd said, "We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors (“Board") of Infosys Limited ( “Company") at its meeting declared an interim dividend of ₹16.50/- per equity share. Fixed October 28, 2022 as record date for interim dividend and November 10, 2022 as payout date."

Akshata Murthy's net worth in Infosys

As per the information available on BSE, Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy holds 3,89,57,096 Infosys shares that is 0.93 per cent of total paid up capital of the Indian IT major. As Infosys share price finished at ₹1526 apiece on Tuesday. Akshata Murthy's net worth in Infosys is ₹59,44,85,28,496 or around ₹5,945 crore.

As the company has announced ₹16.50 interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23, Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy will receive ₹64,27,92,084 or around ₹64.28 crore interim dividend if she continues to hold the same number of stocks on dividend record date i.e. on 28th October 2022.

Infosys share price

After making its 52-week low of ₹1355 apiece in September 2022, Infosys share price has been in uptrend and has surged up to ₹1526 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 12.50 per cent in last one month. However, the stock has remained under sell-off heat after ushering in 2022. It climbed to its 52-week high in January and after that the IT stock has been under sell-off heat that went further deep after the outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war.