IT stock backed by Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy to trade ex-dividend today

Infosys share price

After making its 52-week low of ₹1355 apiece in September 2022, Infosys share price has been in uptrend and has surged up to ₹1526 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 12.50 per cent in last one month. However, the stock has remained under sell-off heat after ushering in 2022. It climbed to its 52-week high in January and after that the IT stock has been under sell-off heat that went further deep after the outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war.