IT stock jumps 18% on stake sale news. Buy, sell or hold?

Stock market today: Dev Information shares are among top gainers of Tuesday deals. In early morning session, Dev IT shares opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹133 apiece on NSE, logging around 18 per cent intraday gain within few minutes of stock market's opening. However, the stock witnessed profit booking soon and the stock is currently trading at around ₹123 per share, near 10 per cent above its Monday close price on NSE. According to stock market experts, this surge in the IT stock is mainly due to the latest exchange filing by the company where it has claimed that it is sold out 5.45 per cent stake worth ₹104 crore. This has sparked buying interest in the company and the stock.

