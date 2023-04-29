“The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs. equity share of Re. 1 each, for approval of the shareholders. 40/- per Subject to approval of shareholders, the final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting ('AGM'). The Record Date for the purpose of determining shareholders eligible to receive dividend and the date of the AGM, shall be intimated in due course," said LTIMindtree in a stock exchange filing.

During Q4FY23, the company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 8691 Cr, up by 21.9% YoY from ₹7,128.6 Cr in Q4FY22. The company’s gross profit was ₹2,598.70 Cr during the quarter ended March 2023, up by 16.1% YoY from ₹2,238 Cr during the year-ago quarter. LTIMindtree said its EBITDA was Rs 1603.7 Cr up by 10.5% YoY from Rs 1451 Cr in the year-ago quarter. During the quarter ended March 2023, the company’s net profit was Rs 1114.1 Cr, as against Rs 1000.7 Cr in December 2022 quarter and Rs 1109.1 Cr in March 2022 quarter, representing a QoQ gain of 11.3% and a YoY gain of 0.5%.

In FY23, the company recorded revenue from operations of ₹33183 Cr, up by 27.1% YoY from ₹26108.7 Cr in FY22. Its EBITDA was ₹6107.70 Cr in FY23, up by 16.4% YoY from ₹5248.6 Cr in FY22. LTIMindtree said its net profit in the financial year 2023 was Rs 4410.3 Cr, up by 11.7% from ₹3950 Cr in FY22.

“We are pleased to report a strong FY23, with a broad-based full year revenue growth of 19.9% in constant currency," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LTIMindtree. “This industry-leading performance positions us well to deliver continued profitable growth in FY24. As we move to unified systems & processes, we are ready to exploit the synergies. Our Q4 revenue came in at a healthy USD 1.06 billion - up 13.5% year-over-year in constant currency and 11.9% in reported USD terms. Our order inflow for the quarter came in at USD 1.35 billion, helping us close the full-year order inflow at USD 4.87 billion. We added 31 new clients for Q4 and increased our count of USD 50 million plus customers by 2 to 13. Our full-year operating margin was at 16.2% and the basic EPS was at INR 149.1. Client requirements have changed over the last quarter, and we are now meeting the new requirements to deliver cost savings which are being directed to fund in flight transformation programs," said Debashis Chatterjee.

On Friday, the shares of Lti Mindtree closed on the BSE at ₹4419.30 apiece, up by 2.29% from the previous close of ₹4320.30.

Vipul Das

