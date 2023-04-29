IT stock LTI Mindtree declares ₹40 per share dividend, revenue up 21% YoY in Q42 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 04:05 PM IST
Large-cap IT stock LTIMindtree recorded a market cap of ₹1,30,732.96 Cr during Friday's closing session.
Large-cap IT stock LTIMindtree recorded a market cap of ₹1,30,732.96 Cr during Friday's closing session. LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company having a global footprint.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×