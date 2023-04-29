Hello User
IT stock LTI Mindtree declares 40 per share dividend, revenue up 21% YoY in Q4

IT stock LTI Mindtree declares 40 per share dividend, revenue up 21% YoY in Q4

2 min read . 04:05 PM IST Vipul Das
During Q4FY23, the company’s revenue from operations stood at 8691 Cr, up by 21.9% YoY from 7,128.6 Cr in Q4FY22.

Large-cap IT stock LTIMindtree recorded a market cap of 1,30,732.96 Cr during Friday's closing session.

“The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs. equity share of Re. 1 each, for approval of the shareholders. 40/- per Subject to approval of shareholders, the final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting ('AGM'). The Record Date for the purpose of determining shareholders eligible to receive dividend and the date of the AGM, shall be intimated in due course," said LTIMindtree in a stock exchange filing.

During Q4FY23, the company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 8691 Cr, up by 21.9% YoY from 7,128.6 Cr in Q4FY22. The company’s gross profit was 2,598.70 Cr during the quarter ended March 2023, up by 16.1% YoY from 2,238 Cr during the year-ago quarter. LTIMindtree said its EBITDA was Rs 1603.7 Cr up by 10.5% YoY from Rs 1451 Cr in the year-ago quarter. During the quarter ended March 2023, the company’s net profit was Rs 1114.1 Cr, as against Rs 1000.7 Cr in December 2022 quarter and Rs 1109.1 Cr in March 2022 quarter, representing a QoQ gain of 11.3% and a YoY gain of 0.5%.

In FY23, the company recorded revenue from operations of 33183 Cr, up by 27.1% YoY from 26108.7 Cr in FY22. Its EBITDA was 6107.70 Cr in FY23, up by 16.4% YoY from 5248.6 Cr in FY22. LTIMindtree said its net profit in the financial year 2023 was Rs 4410.3 Cr, up by 11.7% from 3950 Cr in FY22.

“We are pleased to report a strong FY23, with a broad-based full year revenue growth of 19.9% in constant currency," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LTIMindtree. “This industry-leading performance positions us well to deliver continued profitable growth in FY24. As we move to unified systems & processes, we are ready to exploit the synergies. Our Q4 revenue came in at a healthy USD 1.06 billion - up 13.5% year-over-year in constant currency and 11.9% in reported USD terms. Our order inflow for the quarter came in at USD 1.35 billion, helping us close the full-year order inflow at USD 4.87 billion. We added 31 new clients for Q4 and increased our count of USD 50 million plus customers by 2 to 13. Our full-year operating margin was at 16.2% and the basic EPS was at INR 149.1. Client requirements have changed over the last quarter, and we are now meeting the new requirements to deliver cost savings which are being directed to fund in flight transformation programs," said Debashis Chatterjee.

On Friday, the shares of Lti Mindtree closed on the BSE at 4419.30 apiece, up by 2.29% from the previous close of 4320.30.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
