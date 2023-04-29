IT stock LTI Mindtree declares 40 per share dividend, revenue up 21% YoY in Q4

“We are pleased to report a strong FY23, with a broad-based full year revenue growth of 19.9% in constant currency," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LTIMindtree. “This industry-leading performance positions us well to deliver continued profitable growth in FY24. As we move to unified systems & processes, we are ready to exploit the synergies. Our Q4 revenue came in at a healthy USD 1.06 billion - up 13.5% year-over-year in constant currency and 11.9% in reported USD terms. Our order inflow for the quarter came in at USD 1.35 billion, helping us close the full-year order inflow at USD 4.87 billion. We added 31 new clients for Q4 and increased our count of USD 50 million plus customers by 2 to 13. Our full-year operating margin was at 16.2% and the basic EPS was at INR 149.1. Client requirements have changed over the last quarter, and we are now meeting the new requirements to deliver cost savings which are being directed to fund in flight transformation programs," said Debashis Chatterjee.