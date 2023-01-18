This Indian IT stock's target price raised by Jefferies on strong Q3 beat1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 08:33 AM IST
- Jefferies has revised the IT stock's target price upwards to ₹470 (earlier ₹430)
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd's Q3 were strong all-round beat as revenue, net profit were ahead of estimates, said global brokerage Jefferies. The software company's Management highlighted a strong growth outlook in traditional markets (India, EMEA) and APAC. While US remains subdued, Newgen plans at stepping up on marketing/GSI network to improve growth prospects and remains confident of achieving 20-25%+ revenue growth longer term.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started