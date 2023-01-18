This Indian IT stock's target price raised by Jefferies on strong Q3 beat

“We raise our FY23-25 EPS estimates by 3-8% to reflect 3Q beat and expect a 24% EPS Cagr over FY23-25. The stock has rallied 10% over the last week, but has corrected by 70% over the last year and trades at 15x 1-yr fwd PE - in-line with 5-yr average. Newgen's current price bakes in a revenue Cagr of just 9% over FY23-33E, compared to 16% Cagr delivered over FY13-22, which seems overtly pessimistic," the note stated.