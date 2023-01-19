Interim dividend of ₹28 per share declared by this IT stock, record date next week2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 11:22 AM IST
- The record date for the interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, January 27, 2023
While announcing its earnings for the third quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23), IT company Persistent Systems said that its board also approved the payment of an Interim Dividend of ₹28 per share for for the Financial Year 2022-23. The record date for the said dividend has been fixed as Friday, January 27, 2023.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started