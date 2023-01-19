“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on January 18, 2023, has approved payment of an Interim Dividend of INR 28/- (INR Twenty-Eight only) per Equity Share of INR 10 each for the Financial Year 2022-23.. The Interim Dividend approved by the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, will be paid to the Members by Monday, February 6, 2023," the IT firm informed in an exchange filing yesterday along with releasing its Q3 results.