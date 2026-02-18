IT stock Ramco Systems rises after the launch of conversational AI agent platform

IT stocks: Ramco Systems, a global aviation software specialist, saw a sharp surge in its shares during Wednesday's trade, February 18, rising 4.3% to the day's high of ₹540.50 apiece following the company’s launch of a new AI agent platform aimed at enhancing customer experience.

The company announced its entry into the Agentic AI product segment with the launch of Chia, a conversational AI agent platform designed to redefine how enterprises engage with their customers.

This is part of Ramco's AI-driven task automation suite, rTask. The new AI agent is designed to support enterprise conversational agents that go beyond answering queries to reason, decide, and act, executing end-to-end workflows across enterprise systems.

The platform enables organizations to shift from traditional ‘human-in-the-loop’ support models to a future of exception-based human intervention, where AI handles the bulk of operational tasks, according to the company.

Chia achieves this by executing multi-step backend actions to resolve customer requests, integrating seamlessly with enterprise systems while operating within defined goals, compliance policies, and guardrails.

Sandesh Bilagi, President & COO, Ramco Systems, said that customers today expect accuracy, speed, and seamless support across every touchpoint. He added that Chia addresses this demand by enabling enterprises to automate complex customer interactions with confidence and control.

“As Chia allows teams to deploy production-grade AI agents in weeks rather than months, organizations can modernize support operations without lengthy implementation cycles, ultimately delivering faster and more consistent customer experiences,” he further stated.

Earlier this month, the company announced that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Commercial Aerospace business of ST Engineering, a global technology, defence, and engineering group, to explore a long-term strategic business and technology partnership aimed at building the next generation of digital solutions for the global aerospace industry.

Ramco Systems share price trend The IT stock has staged a strong comeback this month, rallying 13.6% so far after remaining under pressure for the previous three months, during which it lost a cumulative 25.6%.

Looking at the long-term performance, the stock has delivered handsome returns to shareholders, gaining 145% over the last two years and 30% over the last six years.

For the quarter ended in December, the IT company reported consolidated income of ₹180 crore. EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹46.43 crore, translating into a margin of 26%.

After accounting for a one-time exceptional item of ₹21.5 crore related to recent changes in the Labour Code, net profit after tax for the quarter stood at ₹3.26 crore, according to the company’s earnings filing.

(With inputs from PTI)