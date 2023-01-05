IT stock seen to rally over 43% as IIFL Securities bullish on recent acquisition2 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 11:53 AM IST
- This acquisition will enhance RateGain's customer acquisition and wallet share expansion offerings, as per IIFL
Software-as-a-services (SaaS) company RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd recently announced the acquisition of the assets of Adara Inc., for a cash consideration of $16.1 mn. The management expects to turn the US-based travel data exchange platform profitable within three months of the acquisition, through cost rationalisation, highlighted domestic brokerage and research firm IIFL Securities which sees a sharp upside on the stock.
