IT stock seen to rally over 43% as IIFL Securities bullish on recent acquisition

“Organic growth for the asset is likely to be ~15% in FY24ii, driven by cross-selling opportunities, as per management. This, prima facie, looks like an attractive price paid for an asset that has the potential to scale as well as improve profitability; however risks around revenue leakage would need to be watched. We incorporate the acquisition and consequently raise FY24ii-25ii EPS estimates by 6%. We now forecast 39%/72% revenue and EPS Cagr over FY23ii-25ii," the note stated.