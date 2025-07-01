IT stock Sahana Systems edges higher despite mixed trends in Indian stock market; here's why

Stock Market Today: IT stock Sahana Systems gained in the morning trades on Tuesday despite mixed trends in the Indian stock market.

The gains for the IT stock Sahana Systems were led by a business update announced by the company.

IT stock Sahana Systems—Business Update IT stock Sahana Systems announced a business update on the exchanges recently about a project proposal in Thailand.

As per the business update announced by Sahana Systems, a significant and formal advancement hs taken place in its strategic engagement concerning Thailand’s financial ecosystem.

Sahana Systems said that it has received a communication from the Ministry of Finance, Royal Thai Government, formally acknowledging Sahana’s comprehensive proposal for the strategic enhancement of the payment infrastructure and the broader advancement of financial inclusion.

The said official communication as per Sahana Systems, expresses gratitude for its proactive interest and clearly states that this project is in line with the Royal Thai Government's overarching strategic goals, particularly the emphasis on strengthening digital infrastructure and increasing financial inclusion as key pillars for the country's economic development.

Commenting on this development, Pratik Kakadia, Managing Director of Sahana Systems Limited, in a statement said that “The official acknowledgment and invitation for discussions from the Royal Thai Government. This engagement is a strong affirmation of our commitment to pioneering solutions for financial inclusion and digital advancement."

IT stock Sahana Systems share price movement Sahana Systems share price opened at ₹1435.10 on the NSE on Tuesday. At the time of opening.

At the time of opening, the Sahana Systems share was trading slightly higher than the previous session's closing price of ₹1428.65 . Sahana Systems share price thereafter gained further to touch intraday highs of ₹1450, which meant gains of more than 1% for Sahana Systems share price during the morning trades.