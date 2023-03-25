IT stock sets record date for 1:1 bonus shares, scrip up over 700% in 3 years

The shares of Innovana Thinklabs closed on Friday on the NSE at ₹626.00 apiece level, down by 4.86% from the previous close of ₹658.00. The stock has achieved a multibagger return of 563.14% over the previous five years, and a multibagger return of 738.58% during the last three years. In the last year, the stock has appreciated by 48%, but it plummeted by 10% in the previous month. During Q2FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 73.19% and a public stake of 26.81%.