IT stock sets record date for 4:1 bonus shares, scrip up 105% from 52-week-low3 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 05:25 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹1,559.07 Cr, Magellanic Cloud Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the IT industry.
Digital cloud professional Magellanic Cloud trades on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). There are several brands that symbolize Magellanic Cloud, and they have operations in Asia, Europe, and USA. The Board of Directors of Magellanic Cloud has established a record date for the purposes of the 4:1 bonus share.
