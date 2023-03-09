IT stock sets record date for 4:1 bonus shares, scrip up 105% from 52-week-low

During Q3FY23, the company recorded net revenue of ₹133.68 Cr, up by 101.84% YoY from ₹66.23 Cr recorded in Q3FY22. The company said its EBITDA stood at ₹34.48 Cr in Q3FY23, up by 525.69% from ₹5.51 Cr recorded in Q3FY22, whereas the EBITDA margin reached 25.79% in Q3FY23 compared to 8.32% in the same quarter of FY22. The company recorded a net profit of ₹17.35 Cr recorded in Q3FY23, up by 341.13% YoY, from ₹3.93 Cr in Q3FY22, whereas the company recorded a profit before tax of ₹23.27 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022, up by 428.80% from ₹4.40 Cr recorded in the quarter ended December 2021. The EPS of Magellanic Cloud stood at ₹6.18 in Q3FY23 compared to ₹1.56 in Q3FY22.