IT stock sets record date for 8:25 rights issue, scrip is 51% below the high

A small-cap company with a market valuation of ₹150.42 Cr, Compuage Infocom Ltd operates in the IT industry. The organisation, which serves system integrators, brand stores, enterprises, retailers, and more, is one of India's leading distributors. With an expanding network of over 12000+ online and offline partners, the firm provides solutions in the cloud, networking, cybersecurity, storage, and servers throughout 7 nations. The company has declared rights issue in the 8:25 ratio and has also announced record date for the purpose of the same.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}