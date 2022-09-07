IT stock's bonus shares issue record date this week. Details here

Last week, the company in a BSE filing informed that “the company has revised the Record Date and fixed on Saturday, 10th September, 2022 for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of Shareholders for issuance of Bonus equity shares of the company in the proportion of one new fully paid up equity share of ₹1/- each for every Three fully paid up existing equity shares of ₹1/- each held, subject to the approval of Members which is being obtained by way of Postal Ballot through remote e-voting."