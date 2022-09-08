IT stock trades ex-bonus; shares rally over 7%1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 12:01 PM IST
- Sonata Software recommended bonus shares issue in the ratio of 1:3, that is of 1 for every 3 equity shares held by the shareholders as on the record date
Shares of Sonata Software Ltd rallied more than 7% on the BSE at ₹576 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's early trading session as the IT stock started trading ex-bonus today, ahead of the record date for its bonus issue of equity shares that it had recommended in the ratio of 1:3 and revised the record date to Saturday, September 10, 2022.