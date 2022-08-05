IT stock extends rally, hits upper circuit for third straight trading session2 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 03:17 PM IST
- Subex shares have surged more than 65% in the last five trading sessions
Listen to this article
Shares of Subex Ltd extended rally with the stock hitting the upper circuit level for for the third straight session as it rallied more than 10% in Friday's trading session on the BSE. The counter has been in an upward trend after announcing its partnership with Jio Platforms earlier this week. Subex shares have surged more than 65% in the last five trading sessions.