IT stock Subex jumps 10% after receipt of order worth $6.62 million. Do you own?

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published10 Oct 2025, 09:51 AM IST
Subex share price surged by 10% during Friday's trading session following the announcement that a prominent telecom operator in the Netherlands has chosen the company to provide a unified platform for MVNO billing and wholesale partner settlement.

The agreement, which is worth $6.62 million (around 54.95 crore), strengthens Subex’s ongoing partnership in areas including Routing, Interconnect, OTT, SMS, DCB, and wholesale billing.

This contract has a duration of six years, with the possibility of extending it for another two years, contingent upon an increase in commercial terms.

