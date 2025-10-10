IT stock Subex jumps 10% after receipt of order worth $6.62 million. Do you own?

Subex share price surged by 10% during Friday's trading session following the announcement that a prominent telecom operator in the Netherlands has chosen the company to provide a unified platform for MVNO billing and wholesale partner settlement.

The agreement, which is worth $6.62 million (around ₹54.95 crore), strengthens Subex’s ongoing partnership in areas including Routing, Interconnect, OTT, SMS, DCB, and wholesale billing.

This contract has a duration of six years, with the possibility of extending it for another two years, contingent upon an increase in commercial terms.