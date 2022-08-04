IT stock hits 20% upper circuit for second day, rallies 52% in 5 days. What's driving the rally?2 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 10:10 AM IST
- Subex shares extended rally for second straight day on Thursday
Listen to this article
Shares of Subex Ltd extended rally for the second straight day as the IT stock jumped more than 20% to ₹39.9 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's early deals, hitting the upper circuit level for second consecutive session after announcing its partnership with Jio Platforms. Subex shares have surged more than 52% in the last five trading sessions.