Tanla Platforms is a mid cap IT company that recorded a market cap of 9,049.18 Cr on Friday's closing session. The company is among the largest Cloud Communication providers in the world. Despite weak Q4 earnings, the company has declared 400% dividend for its eligible shareholders.

“The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, considered and recommended the Final Dividend of Rs. 4/- (400%) per Equity Share, of face value of Re.1/- each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company," said Tanla Platforms in a stock exchange filing.

The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 833.5 Cr during Q4FY23, down by 2.29% YoY from 853.10 Cr in Q4FY22. The company’s gross profit stood at 228.90 Cr during the quarter ended March 2023, down by 5.95% YoY from 243.40 Cr recorded in the quarter ended March 2022. Tanla Platforms said its EBITDA reached 166.10 Cr during the quarter under review, down by 9.77% YoY from 184.10 Cr during the year-ago quarter. The net profit of Tanla Platforms reached 120.30 Cr during Q4FY23, down by 14.43% YoY from 140.60 Cr during Q4FY22. The EPS of the company reached 8.88 as against 10.36 stood in the same quarter of FY22.

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, Tanla Platforms Limited said, “Our innovation engine is firing with Platform business gross profits growing over 20% YoY for 11 quarters in a row. Our Enterprise business is back to 20% gross margins and we are well positioned to grow in the coming year."

On Friday, the shares of Tanla Platforms closed on the NSE at 678.20 apiece level, down by 0.41% from the previous close of 681.00. The stock reached a 52-week-high of 1,510.00 on (28-Apr-2022) and a 52-week-low of 493.00 on (28-Mar-2023).

