Tanla Platforms is a mid cap IT company that recorded a market cap of ₹9,049.18 Cr on Friday's closing session. The company is among the largest Cloud Communication providers in the world. Despite weak Q4 earnings, the company has declared 400% dividend for its eligible shareholders.

“The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, considered and recommended the Final Dividend of Rs. 4/- (400%) per Equity Share, of face value of Re.1/- each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company," said Tanla Platforms in a stock exchange filing.

The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 833.5 Cr during Q4FY23, down by 2.29% YoY from ₹853.10 Cr in Q4FY22. The company’s gross profit stood at ₹228.90 Cr during the quarter ended March 2023, down by 5.95% YoY from ₹243.40 Cr recorded in the quarter ended March 2022. Tanla Platforms said its EBITDA reached ₹166.10 Cr during the quarter under review, down by 9.77% YoY from ₹184.10 Cr during the year-ago quarter. The net profit of Tanla Platforms reached ₹120.30 Cr during Q4FY23, down by 14.43% YoY from ₹140.60 Cr during Q4FY22. The EPS of the company reached ₹8.88 as against ₹10.36 stood in the same quarter of FY22.

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, Tanla Platforms Limited said, “Our innovation engine is firing with Platform business gross profits growing over 20% YoY for 11 quarters in a row. Our Enterprise business is back to 20% gross margins and we are well positioned to grow in the coming year."

On Friday, the shares of Tanla Platforms closed on the NSE at ₹678.20 apiece level, down by 0.41% from the previous close of ₹681.00. The stock reached a 52-week-high of ₹1,510.00 on (28-Apr-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹493.00 on (28-Mar-2023).

