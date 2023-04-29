IT stock Tanla Platforms declares 400% dividend despite weak Q4 earnings2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 02:17 PM IST
Tanla Platforms is a mid cap IT company that recorded a market cap of ₹9,049.18 Cr on Friday's closing session.
Tanla Platforms is a mid cap IT company that recorded a market cap of ₹9,049.18 Cr on Friday's closing session. The company is among the largest Cloud Communication providers in the world. Despite weak Q4 earnings, the company has declared 400% dividend for its eligible shareholders.
