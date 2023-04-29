IT stock Tanla Platforms declares 400% dividend despite weak Q4 earnings

The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 833.5 Cr during Q4FY23, down by 2.29% YoY from ₹853.10 Cr in Q4FY22. The company’s gross profit stood at ₹228.90 Cr during the quarter ended March 2023, down by 5.95% YoY from ₹243.40 Cr recorded in the quarter ended March 2022. Tanla Platforms said its EBITDA reached ₹166.10 Cr during the quarter under review, down by 9.77% YoY from ₹184.10 Cr during the year-ago quarter. The net profit of Tanla Platforms reached ₹120.30 Cr during Q4FY23, down by 14.43% YoY from ₹140.60 Cr during Q4FY22. The EPS of the company reached ₹8.88 as against ₹10.36 stood in the same quarter of FY22.

