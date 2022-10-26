Tech Mahindra to mull payment of interim dividend next week. Check record date

Indian IT company Tech Mahindra Ltd's board of directors will meet next week on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 to consider the proposal for payment of interim dividend of the financial year 2022-23. The board will also meet to consider and approve the financial performance for the second quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2 FY23) of the current fiscal.
“We would like to inform that the Board of Directors will also consider a proposal for payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23, at its meeting scheduled on 31st October & 1st November, 2022. The payment of Interim Dividend will be considered by the Board on 1st November, 2022," Tech Mahindra had informed in an exchange filing last week.
Further, the company said that it has fixed Thursday,10th November, 2022 as the record date for determining the members entitled to receive the interim dividend, if approved by the board in its meet.
“As intimated earlier, trading window of the company is closed from 1st October, 2022 and shall open 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2022," it added.
Tech Mahindra paid a whopping 900% dividend to its shareholders in FY22. In the past 12 months, Tech Mahindra Ltd. has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹45.00 per share. At the current share price, this results in a dividend yield of 4.16%, as per data by Trendlyne.
Tech Mahindra's peers Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Mindtree, and HCL Tech have already announced their Q2 results earlier this month which has been a mixed bag.
“We expect 0.4% q-q USD revenue growth (2.0% q-q in CC) on broad-based growth and a strong deal pipeline for Tech Mahindra. We model a 13bp q-q expansion in EBIT margin q-q at 11.2% as wage hikes are offset by better utilisation, pricing benefits and more offshoring. Look out for: Impact on telecom and enterprise tech spending from macro headwinds; FY23 revenue and margin outlook; enterprise budgets; large deal wins; outlook on client investments in 5G; deal pipeline; cost-control initiatives," said BNP Paribas in a note on Indian IT earnings' preview.
