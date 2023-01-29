IT stock to be in focus this week as scrip to trade ex-dividend worth 2000%

The research analysts of HDFC Securities said “LTIMindtree (LTIM) delivered its first quarterly performance as a combined entity clocking quarterly revenue of USD 1.05bn and recording deal bookings of USD 1.2bn. We believe that LTIM can take market share from tier-1 IT (LTIM 5% of India tier-1 IT but 8-10% share of incremental growth). LTIM expects ~USD 1bn in revenue synergies over 4-5 years and ~200bps cost synergies. Our TP of INR 4,920 and rating of BUY is based on a 15% revenue CAGR and 17% earnings CAGR over FY22-25E and is supported by (1) an increase in deal pipeline and a greater proportion of large deals supported by strong client mining credentials (T10 accounts have grown at >4% CQGR and USD 10mn+ up >20% in last six quarters); (2) strong cross-sell and up-sell opportunity supported by vertical and service-line synergies with limited client overlap; and (3) operational synergies supported by access to wider talent pool (86k+ employees), SG&A optimisation and consolidation of delivery centres (India and Europe overlap). We also believe that risk mitigation will be work in progress as the attrition risk at the senior leadership level persists (recent exit being joint President Sales). While vertical-specific (hi-tech) challenges have increased, the supply side factors have become favourable since the announcement of the deal in May’22. The opportunities of transition from midtier IT to tier-1 are greater than the risks of this transition. We value LTIM at 25x Sep-24E EPS implying a PEG of <1.5x."