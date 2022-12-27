IT stock turns 1 lakh to 2.20 cr in 18 years via three 1:1 bonus shares

Money is not in buying and selling of stocks on intraday basis. In fact, those who made money from stock market, they hold the stock for long term and then only they saw their money growing many folds. A long term stock market investor not just gain from the appreciation in stock price but from the reserves of the listed company as well. A listed company reward its long term investors by sharing its profit in terms of dividend. apart from this, the company announces bonus shares, buyback of shares, stock split, etc. that also helps a long term investor to gain in long term.

