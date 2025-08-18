IT stock under ₹50 hits upper circuit after Q1 results 2025. Details here

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price hit upper circuit for the fifth trading session on Monday. The small-cap stock was locked at 5% upper circuit of ₹33.52 apiece on BSE.

The IT stock also witnessed heavy trading volumes, as around 10 lakh equity shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions changed hands on the stock exchanges as compared with one month average volumes of 7 lakh shares.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions reported strong earnings for the first quarter of FY26. The company reported a standalone net profit of ₹13.29 crore in the June quarter, registering a growth of 71.7% from ₹7.74 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated PAT in the June quarter stood at ₹14.39 crore, marking a 37.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹10.48 crore in Q1FY25.

“This company’s strategic emphasis on cost management and efficiency drove profitability despite temporary challenges affecting certain subsidiaries,” Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said in a release.

Revenue in Q1FY26 grew 45% to ₹154.39 crore from ₹106.47 crore, YoY. On a consolidated basis, revenue for the quarter stood at ₹206.20 crore, with a slight decline of 11% YoY, primarily attributed to a temporary slowdown in subsidiary performance, particularly in the United States.

At the operational front, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions reported a standalone EBITDA increased 71.13% to ₹18.79 crore from ₹10.98 crore YoY, driven by enhanced operational efficiencies and strategic cost optimization initiatives undertaken during the period. Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter reached ₹21.35 crore, reflecting an 18% YoY increase from ₹18.80 crore in Q1FY25. EBITDA margin improved by 186 basis points (bps) to 12.17% from 10.31%, YoY.

“The impressive revenue growth, robust order inflow, and consistent profitability highlight our agility in capturing emerging market opportunities across security, healthcare, and digital domains. As we continue to leverage our technological leadership and deepen our client engagements globally, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering exceptional value to all stakeholders and sustaining our trajectory of high-impact, responsible growth,” said Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Share Price Performance Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price has remained flat in one month, but the small-cap stock has rallied over 76% in three months. The IT stock has risen 13% in six months, while it has fallen 31% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past one year, Blue Cloud Softech shares declined 70%, but the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 460% in five years.

At 12:30 PM, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price was still locked at 5% upper circuit of ₹33.52 apiece on the BSE.