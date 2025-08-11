Subscribe

IT stock under ₹50 hits upper circuit ahead of Q1 results 2025. Do you own?

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated11 Aug 2025, 03:21 PM IST
Stock Market Today: IT stock under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 hit an upper circuit
Stock Market Today: IT stock under ₹50 hit an upper circuit(Pixabay)

IT stock under 50: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd Q1 Results dates

The Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 14th day of August, 2025, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions for the 01st quarter ended on 30.06.2025.

The board meeting of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions may consider any other business with the permission of the chair.

IT stock under 50: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions' other announcements

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions in the previous month had announced the launch of the BlueHealth Platform. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has announced the BluHealth Platform, a healthcare platform powered by artificial intelligence.

The platform is a step toward improving their visibility in the global digital health sector.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited announced the launch of its BlueHealth Platform v2.0 healthcare platform, which transitioned from a proof-of-concept to an AI-integrated, enterprise-grade solution for large-scale healthcare delivery.

IT stock under 50: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price movement

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions opened at 27.63 on the BSE on Monday. At the time of opening, the IT stock under 50, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, share price was 5% higher compared to the previous session's closing price of 26.32. Since the 27.63 level for IT stock under 50, the Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price was also upper price band of the stock and hence the Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price continued to save at these levels with gains of close to 5%

The IT stock under 50: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price having risen 385% in the last 5 years has given multibagger returns to the investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
