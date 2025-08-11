IT stock under ₹50 hits upper circuit ahead of Q1 results 2025. Do you own?

Stock Market Today: IT stock under ₹50 hit an upper circuit on Monday during the intraday trades. The gains were ahead of Q1 results for 2025. Do you own it?

IT stock under ₹ 50: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd Q1 Results dates The Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 14th day of August, 2025, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions for the 01st quarter ended on 30.06.2025.

The board meeting of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions may consider any other business with the permission of the chair.

IT stock under ₹ 50: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions' other announcements Blue Cloud Softech Solutions in the previous month had announced the launch of the BlueHealth Platform. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has announced the BluHealth Platform, a healthcare platform powered by artificial intelligence.

The platform is a step toward improving their visibility in the global digital health sector.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited announced the launch of its BlueHealth Platform v2.0 healthcare platform, which transitioned from a proof-of-concept to an AI-integrated, enterprise-grade solution for large-scale healthcare delivery.

IT stock under ₹ 50: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price movement Blue Cloud Softech Solutions opened at ₹27.63 on the BSE on Monday. At the time of opening, the IT stock under ₹50, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, share price was 5% higher compared to the previous session's closing price of ₹26.32. Since the ₹27.63 level for IT stock under ₹50, the Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price was also upper price band of the stock and hence the Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price continued to save at these levels with gains of close to 5%

The IT stock under ₹50: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price having risen 385% in the last 5 years has given multibagger returns to the investors.